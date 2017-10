Helen Hickerson, 84, of Alton, died at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Cremation will follow the funeral service. Private inurnment will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey at a later date.