Helen Johanna Martin, 99, of Granite City, entered into eternal rest at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 29, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Randy Vollmar officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.