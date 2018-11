Helen Josephine (nee Williams) Littleton, 88, of Rosewood Heights, went home to Heaven to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at noon Saturday, December 1, at Rosewood Heights Community Church, 50 Rosewood Drive in East Alton. Pastor Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hills Cemetery.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.