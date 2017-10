Helen Kaye (Wattles) Davis, 77, of Alton, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with burial at 2:30 p.m. at Nixon Township Cemetery in Weldon, Ill.