Helen L. Dowland-Keele, 94, of Carlinville, died at 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Carlinville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until Eastern Star services at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Chesterfield Cemetery.