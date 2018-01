Helen L. Thompson, 94, died at 5:46 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.