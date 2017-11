Helen Louise Baldridge, 95, died at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Burial will be private.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.