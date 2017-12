Helen Louise Moss, 95, died at 10:25 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2017, at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Ill.