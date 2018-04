Helen Louise (Newsome) Jacks, 75, of Granite City, passed away at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

The family will hold a memorial celebration of her life at 1 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Venice Recreation Center.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.