Helen M. Cameron, 90, of Shipman, died at 2:51 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Shipman. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Shipman Cemetery.