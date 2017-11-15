Helen M. Christich, 92, of Granite City, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Fountainview Manor Memory Care in Granite City.

She was born Oct. 2, 1925, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Dimitri and Andronika (Tanoff) Eftimoff. She married Konstanty “Gus” Christich on Oct. 19, 1952, in Flint, Mich., and he passed away on May 30, 1997. She retired from the Metro East Sanitary District after over 25 years of dedicated service as a clerk and had previously worked at Commonwealth Steel for several years.

Along with her husband, they owned The Whistle Stop and Kristie’s Restaurant. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Sts. Cyril & Methody Eastern Orthodox Church in Granite City, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, past board member and proud to be one of the original Bakerettes. She enjoyed attending H.O.P.E. widows luncheons and had also been a member of the B.P.W. and Job’s Daughters. Helen enjoyed her years of traveling, baking and following the lives of her two grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and Paul Batsios of Granite City; and two sons, Greg Christich and Michael Christich, both of Granite City; two grandchildren, Alexandra Batsios of New Jersey and Thomas Batsios of Maryland; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Vasil and Anita Eftimoff; and a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Glen Beck.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with a Panikhida Service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Sts. Cyril & Methody Eastern Orthodox Church, 4770 Maryville Road in Granite City with Father Andrew Moulton officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to Sts. Cyril & Methody Church memorial fund and may be accepted at the funeral home or church; irwinchapel.com.