Helen M. Hawkins

Helen M. Hawkins, 88, of Granite City, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Helen was born on December 21, 1929 in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of the late Arthur and Elsie (Sloan) Varley. Helen was the Nameoki Township Clerk for more than 25 years and was a Madison County Board Member since 2002. She was an honorary board member of the Metro East Sanitary District and a member of the Chouteau Township Senior Citizens, and in January of this year she was inducted into the Illinois Senior Citizens Hall of Fame by the Illinois Department on Aging. Helen has shown her support throughout her career for several community-based programs in the Granite City area, has chaired special projects, and is a member of organizations such as the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She has promoted, along with the Granite City School District, the “Valentines for Vets” program, which sends Valentine’s Day cards to veterans. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and in her free time, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Helen will be remembered for her public service and all the special times she shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by and will be missed by her children, Debra (Bill) Oehler of St. Louis, Dr. Mark (Janie) Hawkins of Bolingbrook, Ill.; grandchildren, Amanda Hawkins (fiancé, Mehdi Tazi), Taylor Hawkins, Alyssa Hawkins, Heidi Oehler, and Gabriel Oehler; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Tazi and Zaina Tazi; and sister, Winnie Christmas.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Hubert A. Hawkins, whom she married on September 23, 1947; her granddaughter, Grace Anne Oehler; and her brother, Will Varley.

In celebration of Helen’s life, a memorial visitation and service were Sunday, September 9, 2018, with Deacon Mike Melton officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In lieu of flowers and in memory of her husband, Hubert, memorial donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.