Helen M. Martin, 81, of Granite City, formerly of Hartford, died at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.