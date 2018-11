Helen Meyers

Helen Meyers, 88, of West Alton, Mo., passed away at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at home.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday, November 11, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 12, at Immaculate Conception Church in West Alton. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.