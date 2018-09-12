Helen Nadine Testerman

Helen Nadine Testerman, 93, of Granite City, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at The Fountains in Granite City.

She was born October 18, 1924, in Teresita, Mo., a daughter of the late Henry and Nadine (Donaldson) Smotherman. She married Marshall Testerman on August 31, 1956, at the Dewey Avenue United Methodist Church in Granite City and he passed away on October 3, 2007. She retired in 1984 from the United States government with 30 years of dedicated service in U.S. Aviation Materials Command. She was a faithful member of Dewey Avenue United Methodist Church and a member of N.A.R.F.E. Chapter 1067 and the Master’s Voice Choir. Helen loved singing and playing the organ and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Teri Testerman of Granite City; two grandchildren and spouse, Courtney and Joshua Geidel and Colin Testerman; a great-grandson, Graham Geidel; a sister, Marjorie Dineff of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Carole Poole and Jennie Smith; and two brothers, Don and Maurice Smotherman.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Jack Swank officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Dewey Avenue United Methodist Church in Granite City or to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Birch Tree, Mo., and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.