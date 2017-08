Helen Ruth (Pickerel) Stamps, 93, died at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at Eunice Smith Home in Alton surrounded by her nieces, nephews and a very dear friend Donna Heil.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.