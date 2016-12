Helen V. Hathaway, 92, of Godfrey, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at Eunice C. Smith Home in Alton.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey.

Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.