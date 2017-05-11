In the early morning of May 7, 2017, the world said goodbye to Helen Virginia “GiGi” Barton. Although her time was bookended with tragedies (her mother, Ruth, died when Helen was only 3, and her eldest child, Patricia, died when Helen was 88), the sum total of her life had great length and depth and was filled with all of the good stuff.

Helen had exceptional taste and was always beautifully dressed; she was most frequently seen wearing her greatest accessory, a radiant smile. Because she was wise and happy, she was a proponent of stopping for a sandwich, even if you weren’t all that hungry. She had a wonderful laugh that she used often and was never shy about telling her people that she thought they were beautiful.

She shared cheeseburgers with the same man, Lyman “Duck” Barton, from the age of 14 until she peacefully died in their home, at the age of 96. Married almost 77 years, together they traveled the world, built several businesses and played countless games of bridge and golf with good friends, too numerous to count. Helen even shot a hole-in-one once, because that’s the kind of luck she had. But their most successful venture was a family that started with four children, Pat, Terry, Jan, and Gary. From that grew a large tribe of sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who not only loved their GiGi and Duck, but loved each other as well.

Helen Virginia loved well and was well-loved. She was a gift to her family and will be greatly missed by her husband, Lyman; her children, Terry and Linda Barton, Jan and Dan Potts, Gary and Nancy Barton, and Jim Summers (husband of the late Pat Summers); her nine grandchildren and their partners; 16 great-grandchildren; and her caregiver, Nancy Kilman.