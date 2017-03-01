Helen Wade, 88, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Wednesday, March 1, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Helen Wade, 88, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Wednesday, March 1, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014