Henry “Hank” Weinacht, 88, of Edwardsville, died at 9:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at Anderson Hospital surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at Eden Church.