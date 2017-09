Henry Arthur Thomure, 88, of East Alton, died at 6:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Missouri Veterans Home in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.