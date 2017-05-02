Henry C. Kuhlman, 96, of Edwardsville, formerly of Prairietown, Ill., died Saturday, April 29, 2017, at his home.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Weber Funeral Home. Interment will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery.
Henry C. Kuhlman, 96, of Edwardsville, formerly of Prairietown, Ill., died Saturday, April 29, 2017, at his home.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Weber Funeral Home. Interment will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014