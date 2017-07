Henry “Frank” Roe Sr., 71, of Bethalto, died at 11:31 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until Masonic Rites service by the Bethalto Masonic Lodge No. 406 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf in Bethalto, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12. Burial will be at Woodland Hills Cemetery in Wood River.