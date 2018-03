Henry L. Malench, 90, of Edwardsville, died Monday, March 5, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon.