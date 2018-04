Henry Penning Beiser, 86, of Alton, died at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Private burial will follow for the immediate family.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.