Herbert C. Ottwell Jr., 68, died at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

Born Sept. 3, 1949, in Alton, he was the son of June R. (McDonald) Ottwell of Wood River and the late Herbert C. Ottwell Sr. He was a self-employed construction worked and retired from Owens Illinois Glass as a millwright.

Surviving are his wife, Cheryl (Carney) Ottwell; two daughters, Lisa Ottwell of Alton and Lori Rushing (Bill) of Cottage Hills; a stepdaughter, Deanna Dillback of Wood River; two sons, Patrick Ottwell (Shelly) of Alton and Jeff Ottwell (Kristina) of Cottage Hills; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Chris Ottwell (Mary Lou) of Alton and Bob Ottwell (Tina) of Jerseyville; and two sisters, Mary Wilson of Roxana and Virginia Jarrett (Jerry) Paducah, Ky.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Ottwell.

Memorial services will follow at a later date. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.