Herbert Edward Mansholt, 89, died at 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.
Services will be private. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
