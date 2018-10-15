Herman B. Hagen Jr., 93, passed away 11:35 am Sunday October 14, 2018 at Jersey Community Hospital.

He was born on November 18, 1924 in Hardin, the son of Herman T. Hagen Sr. and Clara (Flanigan) Hagen.

Herman married Christina “Tina” Cunningham on July 16, 1949 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville. She preceded him in death on September 14, 1990.

He was a member of St. Norbert’s Catholic Church and retired in 1986 from McBride & Son. He was a member the Knights of Columbus in Hardin and loved to dance, fish, golf and drink beer and party with his grandkids.

Herman served his country in the US Navy and was a member of the Hardin American Legion.

He is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law and a daughter, Dan & Monica Hagen, Sheila Hagen, Mike & Marian Hagen, Dick & Jane Hagen, and Roger & Michelle Hagen, eighteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded by an infant daughter, Linda Hagen, a grand daughter, Kim Hagen-Bryant; his companion Letha Huff; a brother, Reynold Hagen; and a sister, Delores Lasater.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Thursday, October 18, 2018 at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin.

Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Calhoun Ambulance or St. Norbert’s School

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.gresskallalandschaaf.com

_______________________________________________________________________