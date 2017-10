Herman Leroy Talley, 76, of Alton, died at 5:25 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Cremation will follow the service with interment to follow, next to his wife, in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey at a later date.