Herman Ray Turnbeaugh, 86, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, March 3, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
