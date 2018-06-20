Hester E. Tyler, 91, of Mitchell, passed away at 8:02 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born May 12, 1927, in Pomona, Ill., a son of the late Ernest “Ernie” and Mabel (Haney) Tyler. He married Margaret (Smith) Tyler in 1975 and she passed away in September 2009. He retired in 1989 as a construction laborer with 70 years of dedicated service with Laborer’s Local 397 in Granite City. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during World War II and enjoyed his days of gunsmithing and working in his garden.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Pamela Tyler of Maryville; three grandchildren and their spouses, Adam and Amber Tyler of Maryville, Andrea and Andy Parker of Edwardsville and Airika and Colin Detmer of Belleville; a great-granddaughter, Adelynn Parker of Edwardsville; a sister, Mavis Clark of Granite City; many step-family members; nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eugene Tyler; and a brother, Wayne Tyler.

In celebration of his life, a private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.