Hobart Dawes Vantrease, 91, of Godfrey, went to be with the Lord at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 23, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will follow at the chapel in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.