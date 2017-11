Holly Meyer, 44, died at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at her residence with her family by her side.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Celebration of life services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home.