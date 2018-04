Hope Krieger, 98, of Edwardsville, died at 8:37 p.m. Sunday, April 1, 2018, at University Nursing & Rehabilitation in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at Immanuel United Methodist Church. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. Jackie Havis-Shear officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.