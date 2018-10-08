Horst K.H. Fischer
Horst K.H. Fischer, 80, of Bethalto, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, at Paynic Home for Funerals; services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 11.
Horst K.H. Fischer
Horst K.H. Fischer, 80, of Bethalto, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, at Paynic Home for Funerals; services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 11.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018