Howard Lynch, 74, of Granite City, died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Christian Hospital.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City handled cremation services.
Howard Lynch, 74, of Granite City, died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Christian Hospital.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City handled cremation services.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014