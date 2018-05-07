Howard Ronnie Minix, 67, of Granite City, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 4, 2018, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
