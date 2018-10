Howard Wayne Hankins, 72, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018, at Granite Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Howard’s life, services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 4, at the funeral home with Pastor Christopher Kendall and Pastor Rich Hill officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.