Howard William Bolton, 97, of Granite City, died at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.