Hubert “Dean” Downer, 84, died Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Glen Carbon.