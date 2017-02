Ida D. Delgado, 74, of Granite City, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, at a later date.