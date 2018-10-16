Ida D. Holland Singleton Sergott 77, of Granite City passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at her home. She was born June 22, 1941 in Effingham, IL to Tommie and Aven (nee: Coleman) Holland. Ida married Richard Sergott November 18, 2005 in Edwardsville. She was a Member of Word of Life Tabernacle Church in Granite City.

Ida is survived by her husband, Richard Sergott of Granite City; son, Dennis Singleton of Granite City and 6 grandchildren, Dennis Singleton Jr., Ashley Overturf, Amber Bareiter, Jacob Singleton, Karissa Davis and Jordan Greier and sister, Peggy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, one daughter, Debbie Singleton; three sons, Kevin, Gregory and David Singleton and brother, Harold.

The family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at World of Life Tabernacle in Granite City. Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.