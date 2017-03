Eula Imogene Ancell, 80, of Rosewood Heights, died at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29. Burial will be in Berrong Cemetery near Gipsy, Mo.