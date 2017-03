Imogene “Jean” Milton, 89, of Granite City, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Unity Baptist Church, Granite City. Jean will be laid to rest next to James at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home is handling arrangements.