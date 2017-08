Ina Dynese “Nanny” LeGrand, 98, of Indianapolis, Ind., and formerly of Granite City, died at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at the Altenheim Health and Living in Indianapolis.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Grace Baptist Church, 2600 Edwards St. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.