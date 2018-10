Inez S. Bextermueller

Inez S. Bextermueller, 97, of West Alton, Mo., passed away at 9:36 p.m. Sunday, October 21, 2018, at her home with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 25, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 26, at Immaculate Conception Church in West Alton, Mo., with Deacon Bill Twellman officiating.