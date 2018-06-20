Iolyn Lamoyne Hinkle, of Matthews, N.C., known to friends as “Hank,” passed away on June 14, 2018, at the age of 68. Iolyn’s name was based on the first letter of his five great-aunts’ names and he shared the name with uncle Iolyn. He was born on July 11, 1949, and as he liked to say 7/11, always lucky in craps.

Hank had a wild spirit that served him well as a young man on the rough streets of East St. Louis, as a Vietnam Veteran, and as a Letter Carrier and Health Benefits Union Representative for the United States Postal Service, from which he retired.

His love for the game of pool started at the age of twelve and would serve as a consistent source of entertainment and friendship throughout his life. Hank was a talker and you would most often hear him recanting his life experiences that were full of action, love, ferocity and passion one can hope would come from living a life so full.

He is survived by his two brothers, Charlie and Danny; ex-wife, Carol; three sons, Brian, Sean, and Todd; honorary daughter Karen; and four grandchildren, William, Elizabeth, Jaxon and Parker. His presence and stories will be sorely missed, but not soon forgotten.

