Iona F. Williams, 80, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2017, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.