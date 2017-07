Irene Lois Bowen, 96, of Godfrey, died at 4:45 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at her daughter’s residence, where she had been living since 2015, where her family had gathered by her side to wish her “God speed.”

Cremation services will be extended in accordance with family wishes. Private services and with burial in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will follow at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.