Irene C. Bort, 78, of Bethalto, died at 8:49 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.